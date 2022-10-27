Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and some of the Hindu outfits have called for a 12-hour bandh in the Coimbatore district on October 31 over the car explosion to condemn the State government for negligently handling the investigation of the car blast. BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan said, "The city, which witnessed serial blasts in 1998, was saved from major disaster as the gas cylinder in the car exploded before the target. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has not seriously taken up the incidents of hurling petrol bombs at the offices and houses of BJP leaders in the district."

Radhakrishnan said, "The government should have gone through the history of such activities, instead the administration was eyeing only votes." To draw the attention of the government, the BJP and like-minded organisations like Hindu Munnani have decided to observe the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on October 31.