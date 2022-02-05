Chennai: Opposition BJP and the AIDMK in Tamil Nadu have boycotted the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday to decide on the future course of action over NEET exemption to medical students in the state after Governor R N Ravi rejected the proposal.

The meeting came two days after the Governor returned the Bill to exempt NEET passed by the state Assembly in September. After the Governor's refusal, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to 37 political leaders including congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and OPS. Todays' meeting was scheduled at St. George Fort, Namakkal Kavingar Maligai Palace at 11 am.

Earlier Former CM and AIADMK coordinator O Panneer Selvam had alleged that the issue “would not have arisen if the DMK had withdrawn its support to the Congress when the NEET Exam bill was introduced in 2010”.

