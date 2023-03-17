Salem: Amid a row over the fake news of “attacks” on north Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu, the dead body of a labourer from Bihar was recovered near Narasimha Chetty road near Sewwaipet area of Salem district of the south Indian state on Thursday, officials said.

A police official said that the body was found by passersby who immediately informed the Annadhanapatti police. On notice, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and launched an investigation into it. The deceased has been identified as Thoraj Ansari (41) from Bihar.

He was working in a private dal mill in Salem Sewwaipettai area. Ansari did was absent at the dal mill for the last two days, police said quoting his colleagues. Police said that Thoraj Ansari has been suffering from alcohol use disorder, which was taking a toll on his work-life.

Police said they found that Thoraj Ansari's body bore wounds on some parts and the same will be analysed by the pathologists during the postmortem. The examination will shed light on the injuries as to whether it occurred when he was alive or after his death, police said.

A forensic team examined the spot. Police said they have not ruled out the possibility of murder and the postmortem examination will clear the air on the direction the investigation will have to take. Police are also questioning his co-workers and the owners at the dal mill in the case. His cell phone and other items near the body have been seized, by the investigating team.

The recovery of the body comes amid a row over fake videos being circulated and passed off as “attacks” on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. At least three miscreants were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police for circulating the fake videos and cases were registered against portals like OpIndia, a rightwing magazine for propagating fake news.