Chennai: Chennai: Tamil Nadu police on Thursday arrested a man from Bihar for selling ganja chocolates on a two-wheeler to school students in the city. Police identified the arrested as Surendra Yadav. The 43-year-old was selling ganja chocolates near a school in Mambalam.

About 8 kg of ganja chocolates and a vehicle used by the suspect were seized by the police. The investigation has been stepped up as police suspect that he could have been part of a larger racket involved in introducing ganja to school students.

Following a tip-off, special teams were pressed into complaints of sale of ganja chocolates to school students in T Nagar neighbourhood. The teams confirmed the sale and laid a trap to nab the suspects. The seller was subsequently caught red-handed in Mambalam.

Sustained interrogations revealed Surendra Yadav was into this trade for about a while and was making easy money out of it. Surendra along with his cousin Amul Kumar Yadav who runs a small shop in Royapettah were selling ganja chocolates for Rs 40 per piece.

Also read: Hyderabad Police apprehends inter-state drug peddler, seizes 'Ganja' chocolates

The duo would procure the contraband from Bihar for a throwaway price of Re. 1 and sell it for a 40-fold premium here. The duo chose the ganja chocolates as they believed it would be easier for them to stay under the radar of the police and make quick money.

Along with him, eight more cases for sale of contrabands have been registered in Chennai City earlier this week and 8 others were arrested in those cases. Police have recovered 3.4 kg of ganja and 4 g of methamphetamine from their possession.