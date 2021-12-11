Chennai: Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain was allegedly stopped from entering Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu where he had gone to offer prayers on Friday.

A Facebook post on the page 'We Dravidians' said "The most celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer of Tamil Nadu Kalaimamani Thiru Zakir Hussain denied access and insulted inside Trichy Srirangam Temple by an unauthorized person of the premises by name Rangarajan Narasimman. The dancer allegedly given life threatening if he enters the temple. Zakir Hussain lives his life as a Vaishanavite since last 30 years."

"He had offered numerous gold ornaments to Vaishnava temples to show his love towards Arangan (Lord Vishnu) and Andal. So far none had stopped him stepping into any temple because of his name since every temple authorities knew he is a follower of Vaishnava dharm," the post further said.

Following this, Hussain posted on Facebook on Friday night that he was at Rajiv Gandhi hospital due to high blood pressure and headache.

Meanwhile, Rangarajan Narasimhan, an activist based out of Srirangam, launched a scathing attack on the dancer on Twitter. Admitting that he stopped Zakir Hussain from entering the temple, he wrote, "This guy, Zakir Hussain, a Muslim by birth and practice and who abuses Sanathana Dharmis in his Facebook/Twitter was seen inside Srirangam Temple today. I had to show him the door. Archakas of this temple have no sense whatsoever? If he wants to claim to be a SD why didn't he convert?"

"I have nothing against Muslims. In fact, want them to stick to their beliefs and I would appreciate that. But I can't stand those who neither respect their religion (image worship is kafir in Islam) nor respect others! Zakir Hussain likes must be identified and known," Rangarajan said in another tweet.