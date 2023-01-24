Coimbatore: A Bangladeshi citizen, who tried to travel using a fake Indian passport, was arrested at the Coimbatore airport on Monday. The immigration officials checked the documents of passengers, who came on an Air Arabia plane from Sharjah on Monday evening, after suspension he was asked to sing the national anthem, but he failed. The officials found 28-year-old Anwar Hussain was carrying an Indian passport with a West Bengal, Kolkata address which was found fake.

During the inquiry, they found that he was from Bangladesh. He worked as a tailor in Avinashi in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu from 2018 to 2020. Later, he got an Indian passport with the help of Bengaluru agents by producing a fake Aadhaar card with a Kolkata address. With this passport, he left for the Middle East for work in December 2020.

After two years, he had come to Coimbatore by an Air Arabia plane on Monday. The immigration officials detained Anwar Hussain and informed the Peelamedu police. Following this, the Peelamedu police arrested Anwar Hussain and produced him in court. Later, he was lodged at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. The police are inquiring, who helped him get the fake Indian passport. Such incidents are getting common nowadays posing a major security challenge for Airport authorities. It may be noted that all airports are on high alert ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations in the country.