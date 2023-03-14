Chennai: A third-year B Tech student of IIT-Madras, identified as Vaipu Pushpak Srisai, died by suicide on Tuesday. The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, the police said. According to the police officer, who is probing the case, preliminary investigation indicated that the student might have had issues on “focusing on his studies."

The reason behind his extreme step can be ascertained only after the completion of the investigation and post-mortem, he said. This incident comes just a month after a post-graduate student of engineering at IIT Madras also died by suicide on February 14. He, too, was found dead in his hostel room.

In a statement, IIT-M said, “It is with deep anguish that IIT Madras conveys the untimely demise of a third-year B Tech student of the Electrical Engineering department on March 14, 2023.” The premier institute said the post-Covid environment has been challenging, and that it has strived to improve and sustain the well-being of students/scholars, faculty and staff on campus, while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place.

A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which was set up recently will look into such incidents. “The parents of the student have been informed and we request everyone to please respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment,” the statement said. “The Institute expresses its sincere condolences and stands united in grief, along with the friends and family of the deceased student.”

A few years ago, the incident of the suicide of a student named Fatima from Kerala at Chennai IIT created a sensation in Tamil Nadu. Two suicide incidents have been reported at IIT Chennai in the last month. According to reports, around 11 students have died by suicide at IIT Chennai in the last six years. The series of student suicides has created fear among parents. Meanwhile, Chennai IIT director Kamakoti said that necessary steps are being taken to prevent students' suicide and parents will be asked for their opinion in this regard