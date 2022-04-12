Chennai: Apollo Hospitals Chennai has announced the successful completion of robotics cardiac surgery on the oldest patient in India at its dedicated Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit in Greams road. Dr MM Yusuf and his team have created a milestone by performing the Robotic-assisted Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) on a 93-year-old patient.

While many patients between the age of 70 have been successfully saved in the past few months through robotic cardiac surgeries, the 93-year-old has become India's oldest patient to date to receive the robotic CABG surgery.

Dr Yusuf, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the Apollo Hospitals said in a statement: "Minimally invasive Cardiac surgery avoids sternal split and aids quick recovery. Robotic assist CABG is the least invasive cardiac surgery procedure available now. This surgery involves making tiny holes in the chest cavity through which surgery is performed with the help of Davinci Robotic system. Most patients do not have any cut in the legs since the 2 arteries in the chest wall are used to perform the bypass surgery. Patients have little blood loss, pain and recover quickly. Hospital stay is usually 2 to 3 days and return to full normal activity is 2 to 3 weeks as opposed to 3 months or more with open CABG. This unique procedure is performed in very few centres across the globe."

"Our mission has always been to introduce the latest medical technology to India for the benefit of our patients. We want more people to be able to take advantage of our hospital's cutting-edge surgical and medical treatment. At Apollo Hospitals, we put the patient first in all we do and deliver world-class treatment that is both accessible and affordable. We are convinced that such medical discoveries will alter the lives of many more individuals who are unable to undergo traditional heart surgery," Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of the Apollo Hospitals Group said in the statement.

Robotic cardiac surgery is a less invasive method that allows patients to return to their daily lives considerably more quickly than open-heart surgery. Surgeons have greater vision, precision, accuracy, and control, and the patients will have less discomfort, fewer post-operative wound infections, less scarring, and improved respiration when undergoing a Robotic-assisted procedure. Recovery is quick, with less time in the hospital, quicker mobilisation, and rehabilitation. This is the best option for older patients and patients with diabetes.