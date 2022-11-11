Dindigul (TN): Amid the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin will share the dais at the Gandhigram Rural Institute's convocation on Friday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to southern states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, starting Friday to attend various official engagements.

However, the Gandhigram varsity event assumes significance as the TN Governor and CM will share the dais for the first time after the ruling DMK petitioned President Droupadi Murmu seeking recall of the Governor, claiming his acts were "unbecoming" of the person in the gubernatorial post. The Governor and the ruling dispensation are at loggerheads over a number of issues including the pending bill on NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu and his statement on 'delay' in the state government handing over the October 23 Coimbatore car explosion case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Also read: TN Guv stokes 'hatred', DMK and allies to tell Prez

In its memorandum submitted to the President's office in New Delhi earlier, DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) charged Ravi with making "communal" remarks and took exception to various pending Assembly bills. An official at the university said both the Governor and the Chief Minister will be attending the convocation, for which a detailed security cover has been provided in and around the district.

The Gandhigram institute is a deemed to be university. Ahead of Narendra Modi's visit to Dindigul, BJP workers erected flagpoles on both sides of the road to welcome him. Tight security was activated in Dindigul and Madurai districts. While over 4,500 security personnel from across the State have been deployed for the PM's visit.

Traffic has been diverted in various parts of Madurai and Dindigul districts and flying drones are banned.