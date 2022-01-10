Madurai (Tamil Nadu): In a suicide pact, four members of a family consumed poison to commit suicide due to the fear of spreading Covid infection, a 23-year-old woman Jyotika, along with her three-year-old son Rithish, her mother and brother consumed poison. The incident took place at MGR Colony near Kalmedu in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

According to the information, four persons in the family consumed poison allegedly fearing the infection. While two of them survived, the woman and her three-year-old child were found dead by police. Jyotika was living with her mother Laxmi and brother Sibraj.

On Sunday, the neighbours, who did not notice any activity in the house alerted the police, who reached the spot and rushed two members of the family to the government hospital.

However, Jyothika and her son died by the time police had arrived while the other two are undergoing treatment at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case.