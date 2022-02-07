Chennai: Tamil Nadu assembly is all set to pass a bill against National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Tuesday (February 8), after the Governor returned the first bill saying it is "against rural students". Tamil Nadu government led by CM MK Stalin has decided to convene a special assembly session to pass yet another bill seeking NEET exemption.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said that "the DMK is always determined on the policy of social justice. But NEET exam was launched aiming to destroy students' chance at social justice. The ruling state government has started an uncompromised ahimsa war against the NEET exam to ensure the medical course opportunity is provided to students belonging to the most unprivileged sections of the Tamil Society," the CM said.

