Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): A class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Kilacheri at Tiruvallur district on Monday. Police personnel was deployed at the school premises soon after the incident. The parents and relatives of the victim are presently holding a protest demonstration in Thekkalur, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on July 13, another girl studying in class 12 at a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi was found dead at the hostel premises. The girl had died by suicide, hospital authorities said.