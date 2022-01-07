Chennai (Tamil Nadu): State-level advisory committee for all major Hindu temples headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin was formed in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The committee will help enhance facilities for devotees, improve maintenance, and advise on related issues.

The advisory committee includes HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu as vice-chairman. The Secretary and Commissioner for Hindu Religious and charitable endowment department have been appointed as office bearers.

Apart from the office bearers, 13 members were appointed as non-office bearers which include Kundrankudi Adigalaar, Retired judge D.Mathivaanan, Suki Sivam, Thesa Mangayarkarasi who will have an office period of three years.

