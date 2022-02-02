Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor turned Politician Sarathkumar (67) on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news. He also shared that he was under self-isolation after having tested positive and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"Good evening my near and dear friends, relatives and my brothers and sisters in the political party, this evening I have tested positive and have self-isolated myself. I humbly request all the dear ones who have been in contact for the past week to test yourself immediately", he Tweeted.

After learning about his diagnosis, fans wished him a speedy recovery.