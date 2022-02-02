Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya has tested positive for COVID-19, she informed through her instgram post on Tuesday. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Tested positive even after all the precautions..got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022. We will see what more is that you have in store for me", she posted on her insta page.

She also shared her picture from the hospital. After learning about her diagnosis, fans wished her a speedy recovery.