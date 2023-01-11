Chennai: In a tragic incident, a fan of Tamil film star Ajith Kumar died after falling off from a moving lorry while dancing in Chennai on Wednesday, officials said. An official identified the deceased as Bharat Kumar (19) from Ritchie Street, Chintadripet. As per the official, Kumar was dancing on the lorry to celebrate the release of Ajith Kumar starrer 'Thunivu'.

Bharat fell off from the lorry and injured his spine in the mishap. An official said that Bharat was shifted to KMC Hospital for treatment where he succumbed during treatment, an official said. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Division police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Also read: Suriya's films to face ban as wife Jyothika's next releases on OTT

Meanwhile, the fans of Tamil actors Ajith Kumar and Vijay celebrated the release of the two actors' films by bursting firecrackers and dancing to the stars' songs outside the movie theatres. Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu released on Wednesday. As per reports, it is for the first time in eight years that the films of two stars clashed with each other.

The fan clashes of the two actors have a long history. It started in 2001 when Ajith’s Dheena and Vijay’s Friends clashed at the box office. In 2014, Vijay’s Jilla again clashed with Ajith’s Veeram Thunivu which has been directed by H Vinoth, also stars Manju Warrier and John Kokken. The film is based on a bank heist of Rs 500 crore.

On the other hand, Vijay starrer Varisu is a family entertainer. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally.