Cuddalore: Four members of the same family died on Monday in a collision between a car, in which they were travelling, and a bus near Thittakudi.

According to police, the accident occurred on Chennai-Trichy National Highway at Avatti village next to Thittakudi. A government bus heading towards Trichy collided with the car. The car was completely crushed due to the impact of the bus.

Two women from Mannargudi and the driver of the car, died on the spot. Police rescued another woman and an elderly man and rushed them to Perambalur hospital. The women succumbed to her injuries in the hospital while the man is currently undergoing treatment.

Ramanatham police have registered a case in this connection and a probe has been initiated, police said.

The deceased, identified as Madhivanan (35), Kowsalya (32), Durai (60) and Dhavamani (55), belong to the same family and hail from Mannargudi area.

Last month, a similar accident had occurred in Trichy-Chennai national highway at Iyyanarpalayam in Cuddalore district. Five members, including two children, of the same family died after the car in which they were travelling was it by a speeding truck. Police said that the car had slowed down due to traffic congestion behind a lorry. Suddenly a sand-loaded lorry from Telangana approached the car from the same direction and hit it from behind. The car was crushed between the two lorries.

