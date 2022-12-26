TN: Van meets with accident in Madurai in early hours
Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A minivan carrying 24 passengers met with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in the early hours of Monday, according to the police.
The passengers in the van were travelling from Madurai to Kumbakonam at the time of the mishap. According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 am after which the injured were shifted to the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment.
