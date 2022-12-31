Erode (Tamil Nadu): A doctor allegedly died by suicide by injecting an overdose of anaesthesia here in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. Dr Sakthivel-Poornima couple with their ten-year-old son have been living in New Teachers Colony near Sampath Nagar. Currently his wife Poornima is studying in Ahmedabad and Dr Sakthivel has been working as a urologist in private hospitals in Erode.

On December 30th, Dr Sakthivel, did not come out from his house. Neighbours got suspicious and went inside his house. Then they found him lying in an unconscious condition with an injection in his arm. Seeing this they immediately informed to the police. They rushed to the spot and took Dr Sakthivel to a nearby hospital. The doctors who examined him there said that he had died earlier.

Following this, his body was sent to the Erode Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Later they have investigated this. During investigation, it has been revealed Dr Sakthivel died by suicide by injecting himself too much anaesthetic. The police is probing the case to ascertain the cause of suicide.