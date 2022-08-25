A 13 year old Prateek makes Robot with emotion in Chennai
Published on: 1 hours ago
Chennai : A 13 year old student, Prateek, has claimed to have designed a robot with emotions, in Chennai. He has named the robot as 'Raffi'. He further said that Raffi can answer queries too. If you scold him, he would not answer your queries until you say sorry to him. It can even understand you if you are sad.
