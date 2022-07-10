Chennai: An octogenarian from Karnataka's Mysore has claimed to be the brother of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late AIADMK chief J Jayalalitha. Vasudevan (83), in a plea to the Madras High Court, said on Saturday that "Jayalalitha's father, R. Jayaram, is my father. I'm the only son of Jayaram's first wife, J. Jayamma", adding that he was their "only heir".

"Jayaram got married to Vedavalli alias Vedamma for the second time. Jayakumar and Jayalalitha were their children. So then, Jayalalitha and Jayakumar are my brothers and sisters," the man argued in his petition.

"In 1950, when my mother Jayamma filed a case in the Mysore court for alimony, my father's second wife Vedavalli, Jayakumar, and Jayalalitha were included as respondents in that case. Later, the case ended in a settlement. Jayakumar died before Jayalalitha. So today, I am Jayalalitha's direct successor as a brother. So, 50 percent of Jayalalitha's assets should be given to me," he further claimed.

In 2020, the Madras High Court in its verdict had said J. Deepak and J. Deepa, the former Chief Minister's nephew, and niece were the only successors to Jayalalitha and noted that they would be inheriting all properties of the AIADMK supremo acquired by herself under 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

Challenging the duo's status, Vasudevan demanded that "the verdict should be amended by including me in it". Significantly, a similar claim was made by Amrutha from Karnataka, who had said she was the daughter of actor Shobhanbabu and Jayalalitha. This was, however, dismissed by the Madras HC later on in 2018 by dismissing it as a 'false claim.'