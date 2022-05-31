Chengalpattu: Rathinam, a 72-year-old fitness enthusiast from Tamil Nadu, will be representing India in the upcoming Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship. The septuagenarian is a resident of Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district and runs a gym in his area. Despite his age, he continues to exercise to this day.

Rathinam qualified to participate in the Championship through a bodybuilding competition held in Himachal Pradesh on May 22. The international event, meanwhile, will take place between July 15 and 21 in the Maldives. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra babu is my role model. Sylendra babu, who use to post about physical health and fitness on social media, impressed me a lot. If I get an opportunity to meet Sylendra babu, I will get wishes from him".

The maestro's students on the other hand said that he would definitely emerge victorious. Apart from Rathinam, Stephen GR Jose of Tamilnadu Police Department also got selected for the same competition in the 50 to 60 years age category.