Madurai: Three Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) functionaries have been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Karnataka high court's verdict on the hijab row, police said. Police on Friday said that the Thowheed Jamath had organised a public meeting in Koripalayam area against the court's verdict on the hijab during which, the organisers allegedly made derogatory remarks on the verdict."

Soon after, a complaint was filed against the functionaries of TNTJ, alleging that the organisers issued threats to the judges who gave the verdict in favour of banning the hijab in educational institutions. Following the complaint, the Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction which students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.

ANI

Also read: Muslim organisations call for K'taka bandh on Thursday to oppose Hijab verdict