Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): At least three students were killed and several others were injured after a toilet wall collapsed on them at a school in Tamil Nadu's Thirunelveli district on Friday. The injured students have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at Schattfer Higher Secondary School, which is one of the oldest schools, located near Tirunelveli exhibition ground.

After the incident, the authorities concerned reached the school.

Meanwhile, an investigation into this incident has been launched.

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.