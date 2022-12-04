3 killed in TN road accident
Published on: 2 hours ago
Tiruvannamalai (TN): Three people were killed in a mishap involving a government bus and a lorry in the district on Sunday, police said.
The accident happened when the bus tried to overtake a lorry, before colliding with a vegetable-laden truck from the opposite side, the police said.
The victims included the bus driver. A few people who were injured were referred to a local hospital, they said.
