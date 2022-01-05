Chennai: Three people died and four others were grievously injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sattupeti village of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Wednesday morning.

The injured have been admitted to the Virudhunagar government district hospital.

Fire and rescue teams from Virudhunagar, Sattupeti, and Sivakasi have been pressed into service. A police contingent, led by the District Superintendent of police, has also reached the spot.

Virudhunagar district collector is leading the rescue operations.

On January 1, a firecracker unit near Sivakasi had burst claiming five lives and grievously injuring ten.

Explosion in several units in and around Sivakasi and Virudhunagar districts has led to several deaths and maiming of people for life.

IANS

