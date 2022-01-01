Virudhunagar: An explosion blew up at Vadivel Fireworks factory in M.Pudupatti village in Sivakasi, this morning (January 1), while manufacturing fireworks.

Fire Accident in Fireworks factory at Sivakasi

As of now, it has been reported that three workers were killed and 4 were severely injured in the explosion.

Following this accident, the injured were rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Pudupatti police are investigating about the factory explosion.

(more details are awaited)

