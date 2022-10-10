Chennai: Police booked 29 candidates from Haryana for alleged impersonation in the Defence Civilian Recruitment Group C exam for Military Cantonment jobs, which was conducted on October 9. A total of 1,728 candidates from other states appeared in the examination held at Army Public School in Nungambakkam of Chennai.

Officials said that at least 29 candidates from Haryana were booked for impersonation during the exam. The large-scale fraud was revealed after one Sanjay from Haryana impersonated another Vinoth Sukra to write the exam. Later, police registered a case against the 29 accused at Nandambakkam police station in Chennai based on a complaint lodged by military officials. The accused were released on bail after questioning by the police.