Coimbatore: A 22-year Tamil Nadu student gave eight people a new lease of life after his organs, in accordance with his parent's wishes, were harvested and transplanted at a Coimbatore hospital.

S V Dhineesh of Salem met with an accident near Annur, some 35 km from here, on June 18 and was taken to a private hospital for first aid and then admitted to KMCH for specialised treatment. As he did not respond to treatment, he was declared braindead on June 20. His parents - Venkateswaran and Shanthi - came forward to donate their son's heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, skin, and bones as was prescribed by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.