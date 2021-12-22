Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): Police seized 21 kg of heroin and arrested six people on Wednesday in Thoothukudi district, police said. The seizure and arrests were made in Toovipuram and Tharuvaikulam areas in the district.

According to police sources, a special team found three persons moving suspiciously on Tuesday and detained them for questioning.

Based on information from the trio, the team raided a house and found three people with 21 kg of the drugs worth Rs 21 crore on Wednesday.

District Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar appreciated the team and felicitated it.

