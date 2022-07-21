Chennai: A 19-year-old student from West Mambalam in Chennai suffered a serious injury and was declared brain dead following an accident recently. Five individuals have received fresh leases on life from the brain-dead student, a private medical facility said on Wednesday.

According to the medical facility, the student reportedly suffered a grievous injury earlier this month on the busy Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road on the outskirts of the city. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital and later, he was shifted to Rela Hospital located in Chennai's Chromepet for treatment. Despite all attempts to save the student, the struggle goes in vain, and was declared brain dead. However, his other essential organs were functioning normally. The social workers of the hospital informed about his organ donation to his family, and they consented to donate his organs.

According to a press release, the Tamil Nadu government granted permission for harvesting the student's organs legally, considering the urgency. A kidney and heart were transplanted to patients who were receiving treatment in the hospital, while his other kidney, two lungs, and liver were transferred to other patients.

Also read: Gujarat's good deeds: Three organ donations on a single day

Meanwhile, R Kanthimathi, member secretary of Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu said, "I can proudly say that Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of organ transplantation in India. I am grateful to the donor's family for stepping forward for this noble cause and made a difference to so many lives."

The sister of the brain-dead student said, "I know this is exactly what my brother would have wanted. He was a selfless person who never hesitated to come forward and help those in need. I feel proud that my brother has given life to many people."