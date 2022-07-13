Vanur: Balasubramaniam, a disciple of Nithyananda, has erected an 18-ft tall statue of controversial Swamy Nithyananda next to Perambai Village in Villupuram District, Vanur. Nithyananda don's Lord Shiva avatar in the statue and it is placed at the entrance of a temple.

When some members of the public asked the Sivacharyas who performed Kumbabhishekam in the temple, they said, "This is the idol of Kala Bhairava, another incarnation of Shiva." But it was learnt that the statue was erected by Balasubramanian who had been worshiping the photos of Nithyananda in his room.