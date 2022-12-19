Chennai: Twelve minor boys from Bihar were rescued from a madrasa in Madhavaram on November 29 by the Chennai police and were sent to their hometown in Bihar on Sunday. The boys were allegedly assaulted at the madrasa. The police department, including Madhavaram police station inspector Kaliraj, went to the spot and conducted investigations.

After the police investigation, it was revealed that the children were brought to Chennai from Bihar to study Islamic education. All of them were from poor backgrounds and were brought with the consent of their parents to the study centre. Police said the children had been ill-treated and were injured with sharp weapons at the study centre.

Police registered a case and arrested the owner of the centre Akhtar and the teacher Abdullah, who were also from Bihar. A case was booked against the duo under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.