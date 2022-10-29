Jaipur: A man and his pregnant wife were thrashed by some youths in the middle of a road over an issue of car collision in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on the night of 25 October in the Pratap Nagar area. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. A case has been registered from both sides at Pratap Nagar police station.

According to Pratap Nagar police station officer Bhajanlal, a man was out for dinner with his pregnant wife and 15-year-old daughter. While they were returning, their car collided with another car that belonged to the youths. There was a dispute between the two parties and the youths started thrashing the man and his wife.

Pratap Nagar police station officer Bhajanlal said, "We reached the spot as soon as the matter was reported. Four people were arrested for disturbing the peace. The victim alleges that the youth also assaulted his pregnant wife and minor daughter. A case of assault has been registered from both sides. The matter will be investigated from both sides."