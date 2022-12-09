Bhilwara: A 17-year-old youth died by suicide by shooting himself on Thursday in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after his girlfriend got married to another man. The incident happened on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and was captured on CCTV cameras. Some passersby took the boy, identified as Yash Vyas, and shifted him inside the hospital. The boy has shot himself in his head and was later referred to Udaipur for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday morning, said police.

Superintendent of Police Adarsh ​​Sidhu said Vyas and the girl studied in the same school. Before taking the drastic step, the youth shared a status on his social media accounts about being upset with his girlfriend's marriage. A revolver and mobile have been seized from the spot and further investigation is underway.