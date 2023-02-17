Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): In a horrific incident, a widow was brutally murdered in Pachundal village of Bijaypur, with her head and torso being recovered from different places. The police said the murder is likely to have occurred four to five days ago. The body was decomposed and was stinking, police said. The relatives, on finding her door locked from the inside, broke open and found the woman's headless body lying on the floor of a room.

Acting on the information, Gangrar Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawani Singh and Bijaipur Police Station ASI Suresh Giri reached the spot. The deceased was identified as Prem Kanwar alias baby, aged 48, who stayed alone in the house. She had not gone out of her house since Monday. On Friday morning, some children came to collect clothes from her, but found the door locked. Immediately, they informed her brother Mahendra Singh, and in turn, he reached the house and broke open the door to find his sister's headless body.

The police were informed and several villagers gathered in front of the house. After searching the area, police recovered the woman's head from the other part of the house. Sarpanch Sudhir Singh said the woman was married to Pratap Singh of Sunawa village. Her husband died eight years ago and since then she was staying at her father Pratap Singh's ancestral house. The woman resided in two rooms in the back portion of the house while her brothers occupied the front portion.

The forensic team and the police started collecting evidence from the spot. Assistant police sub-inspector Suresh Giri said that the body has been shifted to the district hospital's mortuary for post-mortem. The police said the cause of death can be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report. Investigations are being conducted to find out how and why the murder occurred, the police said.