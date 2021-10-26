Jaipur: In a bizarre incident reported from Murlipura in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, a woman had tied her children upside down in the house. Following the incident Chairperson, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal reached the victim's house for counselling on Tuesday. Investigation revealed that it was not the mother but some unknown person who hung them upside down after she tied them up for mischief and left the house for a short chore.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the video of the entire incident hit the social media platform. According to the video, a woman had tied her 6 and 8-year-old children and hung them upside down. The parent had also locked the house from outside.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Sangeeta Beniwal met the children and inquired about the entire matter. She also counselled the parents of the children.

After counselling the mother, Sangeeta Beniwal informed, "the mother has admitted that she had tied up the children when she was going to deliver food to her husband because of their mischief behaviour. She had tied the two children with a rope and locked the house from outside so that they could not go out."

Beniwal, when she counselled the children, they revealed another startling information. "The mother had tied us while she was leaving the house. But after she left, one uncle who live nearby came inside and hung us upside down. He also clicked our pictures and made videos. He called people living nearby too. Mother did not hang us upside down. She had only tied us," the children told Beniwal.

It was revealed in the counselling that both the parents earn their living with daily wages. They have four children, including two of 6 and 8 years old. Both these kids are mischievous. Last week also the children went somewhere far away while playing outside. They were recovered after a missing report lodged at Murlipura police station.

Commission's chairperson Sangeeta said that it is true that parents cannot keep children tied up like this, but the more dangerous thing is that the uncle whom the children called them "Uncle With Shoes" had hanged them upside down and photographed them. Instruction has been given to the CWC to investigate the matter.