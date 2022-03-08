Bharatpur: Bharatpur, a city in Rajasthan, reported high voltage drama when a girl staged a protest in front of his fiance's house demanding his arrest, alleging that his family denied the marriage at the last moment demanding dowry.

As per the information, the fiance and his family are on run for a couple of days. While in between the fiance's mother appeared at the spot and denied all the allegations and narrated their side of the story. As police got the information, they reached the spot and posted a notice on the groom's house.

Woman stages dharna outside fiance's house demanding his arrest

As per the information the girl Khushboo Faujdar, a resident of the city's STC Housing Board Colony, kept sitting outside Kushal Kumar's house in the Prince Nagar area throughout the night but no person reached from the groom's side to meet Khushboo.

Khushboo alleged that "since March 4 we have no contact with the groom's family and dowry is the only reason which is being told to us for denying marriage". "I will keep sitting here until the administration will not arrest the guy. When I reached here women pelted stones at me and tried to assault me. I demand justice," she said.

The guy's mother said: "My son is admitted in hospital for the past several days and getting my son's treated is the first priority." She alleged that the girl's marriage had been broken earlier as well and the dowry allegations are baseless.

Read: Pregnant woman lodges complaint against husband for triple talaq