Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 28-year-old woman was runover by a truck which dragged her for feet after the traffic police chased the twowheeler she was riding for a 'purported' traffic violation in Bhrigu Path New Sanganer Road under the Mansarovar Police Station area on Thursday.

According to eyewitness, two policemen were issuing challans there. They ran after the Scooty but it crashed into a truck after which the woman riding pillion was run over and dragged by the truck nearly for 200 feet. They did not even help the injured. The onlookers rescued the injured who was rushed to a hospital in the vicinity where the doctors declared her dead.

Police identified the deceased as Neelam Chaudhary (28), a resident of Jhunjhunu. Neelam had come to visit her sister Anila. They both were riding the twowheeler with Neelam's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter who was sick. Head constable Sushil and Constable Sumer who were issuing challans tried to stop them. The panicked woman rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a truck, police said.

Protest- Relatives of the deceased staged a protest demanding the suspension of the police officials. Police maintained that the woman rider was not wearing a helmet while the eyewitnesses and relatives claimed otherwise. The relatives charged that the cops were issuing challans to meet their target.

Relatives along with the local Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj have kept the body of the deceased on the road during the protest. Jaipur Collector and other police officials reached the spot and held talks with the family members. The cops assured that action against those who caused death due to negligence will be initiated. Compensation to the deceased was also assured. The truck has been seized and a hunt is on to nab the absconding driver.