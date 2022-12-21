Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Muhana area of Jaipur by two unidentified men. Two unknown persons assaulted the woman in the field and fled from the spot. The woman was taken to a private hospital for treatment but was referred to Sanganeri Gate Women's Hospital as her condition worsened.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harishankar said, "based on the statement of the victim, the police registered a case of gang rape and started investigation. The woman, a mother of three, had gone to a secluded place outside her house to defecate at around 5 am when two men attacked her. When the woman protested, one of them stuffed a cloth in her mouth and the other raped her."

Also read: Bengaluru: Man held for raping domestic help hired online to serve mom

After the incident, both the accused fled from the spot. As soon as the family members of the victim came to know about this, they took the victim to the hospital. The hospital administration informed the police about the case. The rape of the victim has also been confirmed in the medical examination. The police along with the forensic team and dog squad reached the spot and started an investigation.

The ACP also said that "the accused are yet to be identified. The police are finding clues with the help of CCTV footage around the spot."