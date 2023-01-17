Karauli (Rajasthan): One woman died and two others injured after a portion of the Shiv temple collapsed on them while they were offering prayers inside the temple on Tuesday morning. The tragic incident took place as a JCB machine was digging an under-construction drain next to the Shiva temple at the Narauli Dang in Sapotra sub-division.

The injured were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment where one woman succumbed to injuries while the second woman was undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical while the third person, who happened to be male, too, was undergoing treatment. The deceased woman was identified as Seema Devi wife of Shivji Gupta.

After receiving the information, Karauli District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Narayan Singh Tongas reached the spot and monitored the rescue operation. Ankit Kumar Singh said, "The PWD was constructing a drain during which a portion of the temple collapsed in which three people were buried under the debris, we rescued them and shifted to a hospital. The male is currently undergoing treatment at Sapotra CHC while woman was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur."

"We are trying to figure it out how the mishap took place and accordingly action will be taken", the DM added further. Locals expressed their displeasure before the officials and said that the contractor should have informed them about the work in advance so that devotes should have abstained from visiting the temple.