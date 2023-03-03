Bikaner: In a tragic incident, a woman and her one-year-old daughter were burnt alive after a fire broke out in their hut in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The woman's father Isarram lodged a complaint against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law, accusing them of killing Mamta and her daughter, SHO (Gajner) Dharmendra Singh said.

The police are probing the incident and also claimed to nab the accused soon. The incident happened at Chandasar village on Thursday night killing Mamta Sansi (22) and her daughter Khushi, they said. Mamta's father in the complaint alleged that the mother-daughter duo was sleeping in their hut when the hut caught fire and they were charred to death.

Also read: Indore college principal succumbs to burn injuries; students, teachers in a state of shock

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway, the police said. As the fire broke out, Mamta's husband Revtaram escaped while the mother-daughter duo got stuck inside the hut and were burnt alive, the SHO said. The charred bodies were sent for port-mortem and will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy whereas the police are on the lookout for the accused.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister and MLA from Kolayat Bhanwar Singh Bhati has expressed sorrow over the incident and said, "I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family members." Bhati also said that he spoke to the Collector regarding the incident and has given instructions to him for appropriate action.