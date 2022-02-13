Banswara. A woman and her two children were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their house in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, police said on Sunday. Police suspect the woman might have hanged herself after hanging the two children after a suspected argument with her husband,

The incident is reported to have taken place around 9 pm on Saturday night in the village part of the Chhaparia gram panchayat in the jurisdiction of Ambapura police station. The Ambapura Police Station Officer Gaj Veer Singh said that at around 9 pm, information was received that the bodies of a mother and her two children were lying in the house later ascertained by a police team which rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sajna(32), wife of Raman, their 6-year-old daughter Geeta and 4-year-old son Amit.

"During subsequent questioning of the relatives, it came to the fore that the family had gone to the neighbor's house for a social program in the evening. While Sajna and the two minor siblings returned, Raman and one of their sons went back to the program. After a while when the son came home, he saw his mother and two siblings hanging inside a locked room. He called his father and the door was broken and the bodies were taken down,” the police officer Singh said. Singh said that Raman was "shocked on seeing the bodies and fled".

It appears to be a case of a family dispute. Based on the report given by the woman’s relatives, a case of murder has been registered against her husband and father-in-law for allegedly torturing her, Ambarpura Station House Officer Gajvir Singh said.

The woman’s husband has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, he said

(With agency inputs)

