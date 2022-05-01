Jodhpur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday made a significant allegation against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Speaking on the sidelines of BJP's organizational meeting, Shekhawat questioned why was it that the power crisis always deepened in Rajasthan during Congress rule. He further said that if the phenomenon was investigated, then a long series of corruption would be exposed.

"Whenever there is a Congress government in Rajasthan from 2008 and 2013 and now the present tenure power crisis looms large. Particularly, under Ashok Gehlot, inevitably there is a power crisis and inflated prices? You should investigate this. If you do, you will get a long list of corruption in the name of purchasing expensive electricity units," Shekhawat said.

At the same time, the minister referred to the 'Akshay Urja' as the 'energy of the future'. He further highlighted that India had been able to surpass the 40 gigawatts of renewable energy it had agreed to produce as part of the Paris Climate Accord under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.