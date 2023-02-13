Udaipur (Rajasthan): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic are ready to tie the knot once again in Udaipur, Rajasthan. According to sources, the wedding festivities will start on February 13 and will go on till February 16. The couple previously had a low-key court marriage on May 31, 2020.

The couple also welcomed their baby boy, Agastya in the same year. This time around the couple will tie the nuptial knot in a grand ceremony. However, the couple did not make any official comment on this. The couple will celebrate the wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet.

The grand affair will take place on valentine's day, February 14. The preparations for the grand wedding began in November last year. The couple has been shelling out some major relationship goals since they got into a relationship. The couple could not organise a grand wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The duo met each other in a nightclub. Natasa did not know that Hardik was a cricketer. The grand event will be attended by friends and family. Hardik Proposed to Natasa in January 2020. The couple got hitched in a hurry in May 2020 in an intimate affair in the presence of family members.

They welcomed their baby boy in the same year and christened him Agastya. The latter would get to witness his parents' glamorous wedding. Earlier on February 7, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

