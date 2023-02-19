Watch: Man thrashed, hung upside down from tree; police nabs 3

Udaipur: Police nabbed three people after a video of a man being brutally thrashed over a suspicious affair with a woman, surfaced from Udaipur's Jhadol area.

In the video, a man is seen hanging upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed by the locals for allegedly kidnapping and having an affair with a local girl. After the video came to the notice of the police, they lodged a case and launched a probe into the matter and arrested three people on the basis of the video.

The police have recorded the statements of the victim and the girl who was allegedly having an affair with the victim. Official sources said that the police are probing the incident adding that action will be taken against the accused as per law after the investigation is complete. However, ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Also read: Miscreants thrash Dalit family in Kanpur, 4 injured

In a separate incident from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a group of petrol pump employees thrashed a doctor and his friends over a dispute regarding filling of fuel said a police official on Saturday.

The police official further said that the incident happened at the Dewas Naka petrol pump in the city on Friday night and a video of the incident surfaced. In the surfaced video, the petrol pump employees are seen smashing the doctor's car with the stick and the injured doctor was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Ganesh Solanki, SI of Lasudia Police station said, "A matter came to the notice of the police on Friday night that a doctor named Avinash and his friends were beaten up by petrol pump employees following a dispute about filling of petrol at Dewas Naka petrol pump in the city. The police took action and registered a case against the accused."