Love is blind but sometimes it is weird too. An example of it was witnessed in Rajasthan where a man eloped with his own son's wife and also stole the poor fellow's two-wheeler. The bizarre incident was reported from Silor village in the Bundi district of Rajasthan. The man Pawan Vairagi approached police with a complaint that his own father Ramesh Vairagi eloped with his wife leaving behind him and his six-month-old granddaughter.

Interestingly, Pawan claims his wife is innocent and accuses his father of luring her away. He even claims that his father was involved in some illegal act to earn money. He explained that he had stayed away from the village because of work, but in addition to stealing the man's wife, his father also stole the man's two-wheeler. The man says he did not have a clue how his father managed to lure her but maintains that his wife is innocent and she would not have taken the step had his father not compelled her.

Meanwhile, Pawan accused the police of not taking his case seriously. In response to Pawan's accusation, Sadar Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj stated that they were thoroughly investigating the case. The police reported that they were attempting to locate the couple who had eloped along with the stolen two-wheeler. The police have not disclosed any information regarding the whereabouts of the couple. If you think this is a bizarre incident, Rajasthan has witnessed an even more bizarre case of people falling for the wrong person.

While this incident is difficult for anyone to comprehend, similar cases have occurred. In the Sirohi district of Rajasthan, a 40-year-old mother-in-law fell in love with her son-in-law, and the pair ran away after heavily intoxicating the father-in-law.

