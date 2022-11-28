Alwar (Rajasthan): Residents of Kali Khol village in Umren tehsil of Rajasthan's Alwar district are forced to go to the terrace and sometimes climb the trees in search of a mobile network to talk to their near and dear ones. There are 68 such areas in Alwar where the mobile network is zero. Locals say in case of an emergency one has to climb trees and reach terraces to pass information. However, they rarely get a network even after climbing the tree. The villagers are facing a communication nightmare every day. People demanded that the administration solve their problem.

Regarding the network-related problem in the village, BSNL officials said, "The government has selected 68 areas of Alwar district with network issues. The problem will soon be rectified in the coming days. After two years, people will get the facility of a 4G network."