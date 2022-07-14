New Delhi : Days after Sayed Sarwar Chishti, the Khadim of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, kicked up a row with his provocative remarks, his son Syed Aadil Chishti made highly objectionable and derogatory statements against Hindu gods. Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday condemned the incident and demanded the Rajasthan government arrest him immediately. Speaking to ANI, VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said, "The whole world is aware about the poisonous words of Chishti, due to which an atmosphere of hatred was created in the country and slogans were raised... and Kanhaiya was killed in Udaipur."

The kind of video released by his son Aadil Chishti in which he is seen mocking Hindu deities is highly objectionable and we will not accept it. VHP leader Surendra Jain further told, "Have people forgotten what civilization is all about? I demand the Rajasthan government that if you are really serious about the security of Hindus, then action should be taken against all these Chishtis of Ajmer Sharif and Aadil should be jailed along with his father Sarwar."

He also want to say that you should start learning good manners and not insult Hindus. Sayed Sarwar Chishti, the Khadim of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah had kicked up a row with his provocative remarks, his son Syed Aadil Chishti made highly objectionable and derogatory statements against Hindu Gods. In a video clip, Aadil Chishti can be heard making offensive comments against Hindu Gods.

His statement comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries. A few days ago, Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Committee, had warned of a movement that would "shake India". He had said if Prophet Mohammad is insulted then the Muslims will begin a movement that would jolt India.

However, Sarwar Chishti was on Tuesday seen at a peace rally in Rajasthan which was organised by religious leaders. He also appealed to Hindus and Muslims to live together peacefully. "It is my desire to see peace and harmony in the country. I want people of both communities to live together with peace and harmony," Sarwar Chishti said. Last month, Sarwar Chishti's nephew Gauhar Chishti, had made provocative statements against Nupur Sharma and raised "sar tan se juda" slogan outside Ajmer Sharif Dargah. (ANI)