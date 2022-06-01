Barmer: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary snapped at the PWD officials for poor road construction during a DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting on Tuesday. He threatened the officials with severe action if the construction work is not done properly, further ordering an authority level investigation into the matter. He was chairing the meeting held at the district headquarters to discuss the developments in construction projects.

“Proper construction work has not been done on the roads. They are so poorly constructed in several places. I need to get it investigated in all honesty. I will take serious action if it is not properly done,” the minister said in the meeting. Choudhary further instructed District Collector Lokbandhu to conduct an inquiry under the leadership of SDM.

Moreover, the minister also bluntly told the PWD officials that there should be honesty in the XEN and AEN investigations. After getting the whole matter investigated, he passed the orders for submission of the procured report in the next Disha meeting. While reviewing various schemes of the central government in the meeting, the Chaudhary gave a few other necessary directions to the officers present at the meeting.